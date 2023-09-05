Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's role remains mystery on VIP lineup at Lionel Messi's match

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, former working royals who have been navigating their roles in the public eye, appear to have left the world guessing about their current positions.



A published VIP guest list for a high-profile football match in Los Angeles this past Sunday has raised eyebrows by suggesting that no one else seems to have a clear grasp of what the couple does, aside from being celebrated as ex-working royals.

In contrast, other luminaries in attendance, ranging from Hollywood icons like Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Ferrell to sporting legends such as basketball's Magic Johnson and LeBron James, were thoughtfully accompanied by descriptions in the Los Angeles Football Club's official press release.

Prince Harry and Meghan were the only individuals among the 39 'notable attendees' who lacked any indication of their current roles or professions.

The event also saw the likes of Gerard Butler, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Ed Norton, Selena Gomez, and Owen Wilson in attendance, all of whom were helpfully listed as actors, despite their global household-name status.

While Meghan was notably absent from the event, Prince Harry made a solo appearance, watching the game, including Inter Miami's new star Lionel Messi, from the directors' box.

During his time in the UK, Prince Harry was not particularly known for his enthusiasm for football, although he had expressed a preference for rugby.







