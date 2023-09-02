Prince William and Kate Middleton bracing for another Prince Harry ‘outburst’

Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be on the edge as speculation over Prince Harry’s visit to London intensifies.

Harry is set to touchdown in London around the one-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II to make a speech at a charity, WellChild Awards, which he has supported for years.

According to report by The Daily Beast, William and Kate are “nervous” that Harry’s visit may overshadow the event crucial for the Royal Family.

Insiders previously dished to the outlet that the Waleses were “irritated” by the fact that Harry is due to make a speech at the WellChild Awards on Thursday night, the eve of the anniversary of the late monarch’s death.

However, according to a friend of King Charles, the monarch is “proud” of Harry for his work with the Invictus Games and the Netflix series about it. Moreover, the pal dubbed reports of Harry snubbing the royals with his new docuseries as “total exaggerations.”

However, William and Kate are still concerned over Harry’s outbursts. “Harry is going to want people to watch the show,” the Waleses friend told the outlet.

“Of course, that makes them nervous because William has seen how ruthless Harry has been about betraying his family to promote his projects so far. They just won’t want the dignity of the day to be overshadowed by another outburst.”

Queen Elizabeth II died last year on September 8 at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland, which led to the ascension of Charles to King, and William and Kate to Prince and Princess of Wales.