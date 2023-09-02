Barbara Palvin marks first outing in sultry black dress after nuptials to Dylan Sprouse

Barbara Palvin stunned in a gorgeous black ensemble as stepped onto the red carpet for the Venice International Film Festival on Friday.

This is the first time that the supermodel, 29, made an appearance after tying the knot with longtime boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse, in an intimate Hungarian wedding in July.

The Armani Beauty ambassador was dressed in the brand’s form-fitting black asymmetrical gown which featured a high-slit and a slashed cleavage embellished with rhinestones. While the former Victoria’s Secret angel arrived to the venue on a boat barefoot, she put her black heels on once on the carpet.

For her makeup, Palvin kept it minimal with a glass skin look and a swipe of glossy lips. Her hair was piled up in a chic voluminous updo. For the accessories, she kept it simple with her rings and studs.

The model was attending the premiere of Poor Things at the festival which stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Jerrod Carmichael.

An official synopsis for the film calls it “the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe).”

Palvin has kept a relatively low profile since marrying her beau of five years in mid-July, as she focussed on enjoying the personal events in her life. She has been spotted vacationing with her new husband and their friends.

Palvin and Sprouse also attended a friend’s wedding together, sharing glimpses on their social media.