Nicki Minaj has special message for Drake ahead of his album release

Nicki Minaj sent a message to Drake following the delay in the release of his highly anticipated album on Thursday.

The rapper's much-anticipated record, For All The Dogs, was expected to drop on August 25th as indicated by Amazon Music, but it hasn't made its way to the airwaves as originally anticipated.

Speaking in an Instagram live, Nicki, 40, urged Drake, 36, to release his album, saying that her fan base, The Barbz, were asking for it.

She said: 'Drake, I'm not going to tell you one more time. The Barbz want the album!' He can be Champage Papi, I don't care Papi, The Barbz want the album.'

Addressing the songwriter, she could be seen wearing a black bandana and a hot pink Fendi hoodie.

Drake, who has been taking to the stage on his It's A Blur tour, also revealed earlier this week that he enlisted his son Adonis to draw cover art for his new album.

For All the Dogs will feature collaborations with three-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny and 10-time Grammy nominee Nick Minaj.



