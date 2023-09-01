Ed Sheeran leaves fans stunned with his cameo appearance in Sumotherhood

Ed Sheeran has recently left fans stunned after making on-screen appearance in a forthcoming movie, Sumotherhood.



In a newly-released trailer, the singer was seen in the role of drug addict for a few seconds in Adam Deacon’s movie, which will hit theatres on October 13.

In a clip, Sheeran could be seen getting his head into one of the lead actor’s car, and squeaking, “Oi oi, what you lot sayin!”

A source told The Sun, “Ed plays this bloke who’s not got a home and looks like a crack addict.”

“It was filmed a while ago, but work on the movie is almost complete and the hope is it will be out this year,” remarked an insider.

Source added, “The casting makes it an intriguing one and in particular, everyone wants to see Ed. He doesn’t have a massive part in the film and although fans will recognise him straight away, they’ve never seen him looking like this.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran is not the only famous face in the upcoming movie, Jennifer Saunders, Lethal Bizzle, and Jeremy Corbyn among others were also spotted in cameo roles in the trailer.

Watch trailer here:



