Miley Cyrus shares nostalgic memory with fellow Disney stars after ditching movie premiere

Miley Cyrus skipped her movie debut in favour of something more important: Dinner at the Cheesecake Factory.



In a TikTok video posted Thursday, the Flowers singer recalled a trip to the eatery with fellow Disney stars for the Hannah Montana: The Movie premiere in 2009. The film is part of the actress' Used to Be Young video series, in which she has been "sharing untold stories" from her youth.

“This picture has become a meme where it says ‘Be the Miley of your friend group',” Cyrus, 30, said at the beginning of the clip, leafing around an iPad to show a picture of herself with Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and Emily Osment from 2009.





Swift, Lovato, and Osment are all dressed up in heels, flashy gowns, and full glam hair and makeup in the throwback photo, while Cyrus is dressed down in sweats, a sweater, and bedazzled Ugg boots. All four teenagers are wrapped in each other's arms.

“If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” she said bluntly before displaying the photo again. “I mean, hello?”

Cyrus incorrectly ascribed the stars' costumes to the Grammys, while Swift, Lovato, and Osment's ensembles all match what they wore at the Hannah Montana: The Movie premiere. The trio all co-starred in the film.

“Me and Emily and Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are going to the Cheesecake Factory,” she laughed, explaining the girl gang's destination in the photo. “These are some classy ladies.”

All week, Cyrus has been posting clips on TikTok as part of her Used to Be Young series. The series, which commemorates the debut of her song of the same name, finds her "starting at the beginning" of her story in 1992. Her three decades of life are also reflected in the videos.

In a press release for the new single, Cyrus said, "This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are, and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future."