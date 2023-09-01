John Mellencamp steps out with Kristin Kehrberg after gushing about new beau

John Mellencamp and Kristin Kehrberg in Los Angeles earlier this week

John Mellencamp loves himself some socialite.

The 71-year-old singer has been revealed to be dating multimillionaire Kristin Kehrberg, days after he gushed about his “beautiful" new girlfriend.

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, Mellencamp touched on his love life, revealing he met his new girlfriend “unexpectedly” seven months ago. He did not name Kehrberg at the time.

“She’s a beautiful 57-year-old woman who just walked into my apartment in New York unexpectedly,” he explained.

Describing their first meeting, the rockstar shared, “She was with a couple of friends. She walked in. She didn’t know I was going to be there. I didn’t know she was there. We met each other.”

Since the revelation, the couple has come out of hiding and were spotted packing on a PDA outside Mellencamp’s granddaughter Slate’s fashion show at the Unincorporated Life in Los Angeles.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the Hurts So Good singer color-coordinated his outfit with the socialite, as the twosome sported sunglasses, white shirts, black pants, and sneakers.

Kehrberg, 57, was previously married to Shelter Island advertising guru Richard “Dick” Tarlow, who died in May 2022 at the age of 81.

Meanwhile, Mellencamp was in an on-and-off relationship with Meg Ryan from 2011 to 2019.

Following the final split, the Grammy winner confessed to being a “[expletive] boyfriend” to the actress.

“She’s a great girl,” he told Esquire in June. “I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for 10 years. She doesn’t love me so much.”