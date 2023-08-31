Selena Gomez deletes 'Only Murders in the Building' post, amid SAG-AFTRA controversy

Selena Gomez faces controversy over Instagram post, raises questions on SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

Selena Gomez found herself at the center of a social media storm after an Instagram post linked to her Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, was abruptly removed from her profile.

Accusations arose from some of her followers, alleging a breach of SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

The now-deleted post seemed innocuous at first glance - a video apparently from the set of the comedy show with Gomez tagging the official Instagram account of Only Murders in the Building and captioning it with "Missing and wanting."

Remarkably, the post garnered over 1.1 million likes in just 15 hours before its removal.

As the controversy brews, many of Gomez's followers have accused her of crossing the picket line, with one follower dubbing the post "tone deaf" in the midst of ongoing strikes.



The crux of the issue hinges on SAG-AFTRA's stringent strike rules, which explicitly prohibit members from promoting their work through press interviews or social media posts during an ongoing strike.

While Gomez neither verbally endorsed the series nor urged her followers to watch it in the caption, the tagging of the official Only Murders account led some to assume the video's connection to the Hulu show.







