Beyoncé gets Santa Clara honourary mayorship ahead of Renaissance Tour Stop

As Beyoncé brings her Renaissance Tour to the Santa Clara’s Levi's Stadium on Wednesday, Queen Bey, 41, will be dubbed the honourary mayor of the city, California, and given a key to the city.

As per the source, Santa Clara City Council will decide on Tuesday night whether to give the celebrity the mayorship for one day instead of Lisa Gillmor.

“The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyoncé’s upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium,” Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton told the publication in a statement. “Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement.”

According to The Mercury News, the proclamation honouring the "Break My Soul" singer emphasised how she "has had a tremendous cultural impact as one of the most influential pop culture figures" and cited her accomplishments, including her 35 Grammy nominations, and charitable activities.

This is not the first occasion this year that Santa Clara has honoured a music star in town. The city council also gave Taylor Swift the honourary mayor title and dubbed the city "Swiftie Clara" for the two days when she brought her Eras Tour to the city on July 28 and 29.

Including Santa Clara, cities like Atlanta and Minneapolis also implemented the “Beyoncé Day,” according to The Mercury News.

The Renaissance World Tour was launched by the Formation songstress on May 12 in Stockholm, Sweden.