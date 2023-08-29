Pete Davidson on THIS drug for depression treatment

Pete Davidson on THIS drug to depression treatment

Pete Davidson’s on drugs! But for health improvement.



Page Six has learned that the popular comic admitted to using ketamine recently to the crowd at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, where he was opening for Dave Chappelle.

And when we spoke to a friend of the former Saturday Night Live performer, they revealed that Davidson had been using the substance regularly, not just a little bit.

In 2019, the long-used party drug received FDA approval for nasal spray use, which is how Davidson has reportedly been using it. It is becoming more and more popular as a treatment for severe depression that hasn't responded to more conventional medications.

Davidson, who has been extremely forthcoming about his mental health difficulties and medication use, appears to be eager to try the experimental therapy.

“I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it,” he expressed to Charlamagne tha God in a YouTube interview past year. “I wake up depressed.”

He continued, “My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I’ve hit it a few times.”

The medication is well-known for its usage in veterinary medicine and has also been applied to anaesthesia in humans. Its application as an antidepressant is regarded as a significant advancement in the profession.

There has been no evidence to suggest that Davidson's recent stay in treatment was tied to drug use. He reportedly had borderline personality disorder and PTSD.

The "Bupkis" actor is currently starting a tour. He said last week that he will debut on September 5 at Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut.

For a few of the dates, his friends Jon Stewart and John Mulaney will accompany him. In other Pete news, it appears that he is no longer dating Chase Sui Wonders.