Dalton Gomez ‘learning’ to embrace new chapter in life after split with Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s former husband Dalton Gomez has recently been making an effort to adjust to new phase in his life following his split from the singer.



A source told US Weekly, “It’s been a little while since Ariana and Dalton split, but he’s been adjusting to his new normal and learning to accept it for what it is.”

“It’s certainly not how he expected things to play out because he obviously assumed, they would be together forever,” stated an insider.

The source however revealed that it was new for Gomez to being married to a pop singer mainly because he had a “private life” before tying knot with Grande in May 2021.

“He never imagined he would be going through a divorce in the public eye,” shared the source.

The source mentioned, “Dalton is hanging in there and is grateful for his friends and family who have been really supportive.”

Back in July, the outlet reported that Grande and Gomez had decided to part ways after two-year marriage.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now. They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help,” explained the source.

The insider pointed out that Gomez did have an idea of Grande’s affair with Wicked costar Ethan Slater, who also called it quits with his wife Lilly Jay.

Meanwhile, Gomez was positive and did hope for a reconciliation, which never happened.

“Gomez’s friends have been trying to set him up with people and although he’s been dating, he’s still coming to terms with the fact that they’ve split,” remarked the source.

Another source added, “Ariana’s been told it’s too soon to go public with Slater and to take things slower.”