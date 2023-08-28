Prince William, Kate Middleton send secret message to Prince Harry from Balmoral

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who made their first public appearance together on Sunday since Prince Harry's announcement about UK trip, have sent a message to the Duke with their unexpected move.

The Prince of Wales seemingly snubbed the Duke of Sussex as he drove his uncle Prince Andrew to Balmoral, telling his younger brother that he stands with those who respect the Firm even being stripped of their titles and patronages.

The disgraced royal has been welcomed back into the fold as the royal family gathered for a church service to enjoy their first summer break at the estate since the Queen spent her final days there before her death a year ago.



King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla welcomed Princess Kate and her husband, sitting in the back as William drove – Prince Edward and Sophie, and outcast Andrew to the Queen’s beloved Scottish retreat where she would spend her annual summer break.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father Andrew was stripped of the majority of his titles and stepped back from royal duties due to the scandal over his friendship with the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes.



However, Andre did not speak a single word against the firm even being punished by the royal family for his relationship with the convicted.

Harry, who quitted the royal family in 2020 and relocated to the US alongside his wife Meghan Markle and their children, disgraced his brother William, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton and other senior royals in his book and Interview.

King Charles, William have lost their trust in Harry and his wife, and completely shunning them by cutting ties with them for their stunts, that also sparked reactions from royal fans.

There are speculations that Prince harry may join their royal relatives at Balmorals on September 8 as he's set to land in the UK a day before the late Queen's death anniversary. King Charles has reportedly not invited Meghan and Harry to mark the day, but it's also likely that the Duke will pay homage to his grandmother in his own way.

