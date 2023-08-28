Bianca Censori creating new Kanye West album?

Kanye West is planning to relaunch his career with the help of his new wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West has reportedly decided on dropping a new album "imminently” after reports claimed that the musician planned for his comeback.

According to NBC News, the Donda rapper has already given his new wife Bianca Censori along with some close friends a listen to his new songs.

As per the publication, Kanye is reportedly planning to release the album in October.

"New music is imminent," the source said.

As of yet it remains unclear what platform Kanye plans on releasing his new music.

This development comes after rapper Rooga revealed that the musician is ready to relaunch his musical comeback.

However, he did not elaborate on the rapper's plans.

"I told you, he's working on an album," Rooga said in an appearance on the No Jumper podcast.

This would be Kanye's first attempt at public redemption after his anti-Semitic claims saw him receive backlash.

Following his controversial statements he was dropped by big brands like Balenciaga with his most expensive partnership being with Adidas for his Yeezy line.

The singer had since stepped away from the spotlight but has seemingly been working on his resurgence.