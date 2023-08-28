King Charles, Meghan Markle share a hatred for 'silly' protocol: 'Hugely disappointed'

File Footage





While Meghan Markle has not been on good terms with the royal family, she and her father King Charles seemingly saw eye-to-eye on one particular royal rule.

Quoting Tom Quinn's work Gilded Youth An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, Daily Express reported a source revealing that both the monarch and the Duchess of Sussex loathed being at the mercy of 'royal protocol'.

The staffer said that she and King Charles could not bear how "royals have to announce in advance when they are leaving the palace and where they are going".

The staff member insisted that it was of utmost importance that royal family members keep the Firm in loop of their whereabouts as it's "partly for security but partly also to avoid a situation where a senior royal is upstaged by a more junior royal leaving just when the more important person leaves."

Speaking about King Charles' own sentiments over the protocol, the staffer said that the found it to be 'silly' while Meghan was 'hugely disappointed'.

The former palace worker said, “I think Charles agreed with Meghan on many points – he thought much of the protocol was silly, but it is hard to change … I don’t think in the whole of history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like. [Meghan] was hugely disappointed.”