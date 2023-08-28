King Charles 'relies on' Prince William, Kate to keep Queen Elizabeth's memory alive

File Footage

King Charles has seemingly decided on keeping some old traditions alive after it emerged that the monarch intended to spend the anniversary of King George VI's death with a private day at Sandringham.



BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! that the King had made his promise to follow in Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps which included her observing the death of her father.



"I think the King has shown that he wants to emulate his mother in many ways – and that includes her tradition of marking the anniversary of King George VI’s death away from the public gaze. She always spent the day privately at Sandringham," Jennie said.

"Charles paid the most handsome tribute to the late Queen at the time of her death. She was, he said, an inspiration and example to the whole family. So he has already eloquently said his piece and now he will follow her example by marking the anniversary in the tranquillity of the Balmoral estate."

In his place Prince William and Kate Middleton will step up to fill in for the monarch where needed, which the correspondent said was a testament to how much King Charles 'trusts and relies' on the pair.

"He finds great solace walking among the hills of Scotland, and that’s probably what he’ll do. Perhaps he and Queen Camilla will raise a glass to his mother in one of the lodges around the estate where she loved to picnic.

"The fact that he has asked William and Catherine to lead a public tribute speaks volumes about how much he trusts and relies on them to support him in all that he now has to do."