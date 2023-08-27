Nick Carter doesn’t think he will ‘ever really get over’ Aaron Carter’s Death At 34

Nick Carter hasn’t gotten over his brother Aaron Carter’s death.



Nick Carter is speaking candidly and in-depth about the passing of his younger brother, Aaron Carter.

In January, the Backstreet Boys singer paid tribute to his deceased sibling with a benefit concert and a brand-new song, but he has now opened up about his loss for the first time.

In an interview with ET on Friday, he acknowledged that "It’s definitely been tough for me and my family."

“It is still something that we are still processing, to this day,” the 43-year-old added. “I don’t think we will ever really get over it. It’s been a lot for us, and we are finding ways to try and take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it.”

In November, Aaron Carter's body was discovered in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California, home. He consumed difluoroethane, a substance found in pressurized air cans, and alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, before drowning, according to an autopsy's findings. He was 34 years of age.

Nick Carter initially expressed about his brother's passing on Instagram, however, he did so with an obviously "complicated" view of him. The father of three said that his "heart is broken" because he "held on to the hope" that Aaron Carter would "somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path."



