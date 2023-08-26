Ekin-Su, Davide Sanclimenti flight home shaken as plane engine erupts in flames

In a heart-pounding incident last Friday, 29-year-old Love Island sensation Ekin-Su Culculoglu found herself in the midst of a nightmare as her flight back from Turkey took an alarming turn.

The plane's engine reportedly burst into a shower of flames and sparks, leaving Culculoglu and her partner, Davide Sanclimenti, in a state of shock. Comparing the surreal ordeal to a scene ripped from the silver screen, Culculoglu's terror was palpable.

The gravity of the situation escalated when the aircraft was compelled to carry out an emergency landing in Antalya. The unsettling incident occurred mere moments after departing from Bodrum airport, sending shivers down the spines of all on board.

Ekin-Su shared the incident on Twitter, she wrote: 'Nightmare experience @jet2tweets the flight from Bodrum to Manchester the engine on the left exploded 4 times flames and sparks...something from a movie.

'Emergency landed in Antalya. Most terrifying experience ever! Still worried about if we will make it safe.'

Ekin-Su and Davide have been documenting their trip on Instagram as the couple reunited after their split.