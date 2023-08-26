Nancy Drew producer blasts CW over abrupt show axe: 'Plain disrespect'

Nancy Drew was canceled after four seasons

The executive producer of Nancy Drew is sparing no comraderies to CW over the abrupt cancelation of the show.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week, Larry Teng expressed frustration at the network’s top brass for canceling the show despite its positive reception.

“From what I've read, the reaction to the series finale have been mostly positive. Now imagine if you watched that finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of #NancyDrew ever. Because that's what almost happened,” he wrote on social media.

Teng went on to reveal that the president of “the new CW” notified the show’s team about their plans to cancel the series after Season 4, right before they shot their planned season finale.

“It was then, he said to us ‘Oh, we're not picking you up. The show is too expensive.’ Had our Studio not made that call, who knows if we would've ever been told,” the entertainment figure explained.

“Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible. That's why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. It was so glib,” he continued.

Teng also admitted to a half-cooked ending for the series, explaining they were not given ample time to come up with a better ending.

“I've been [expletive] at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck. They have every right to turn a profit…which means canceling shows,” the writer lamented.

In the end, however, the producer extended his gratitude to the show’s fandom for enjoying the finale despite its shortcomings.

First premiered in October 2019, Nancy Drew was centered on the titular character, Kennedy McMann, as a teenage detective.