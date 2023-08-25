King Charles does not want Prince Harry to divorce Meghan Markle

King Charles III' latest move suggests he does not want his younger son to stay away from his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as he's a very loving husband and caring father himself.

The 74-year-old King showed no mercy to Princess Marie-Therese von Hohenberg's ex-husband as he has stripped of Anthony Bailey's OBE following the bitter divorce.



Princess Marie-Therese von Hohenberg married Anthony Bailey in 2007. The gong was awarded to Bailey by Queen Elizabeth II in 2008 for his work with inter-religious relation causes and charities. Anthony Bailey admits that his bitter divorce from the Austrian princess has already seen him "lose everything he ever had".

It has been buzzing in the media for last few weeks that King Charles and Prince William would both greet Harry back into the royal family with 'open arms' if he divorces his wife Meghan and returns to the UK.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has also predicted that Meghan and Harry’s marriage is going to end in divorce in future.

He claimed that if the Duke left his relationship now, he would lose his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet because Meghan would keep them in America and he would not see them.

The former royal servant, however, predicted, "But I have no doubt that when this happens - because we all know that it will happen - he will return to the United Kingdom."

Some royal experts believe that Charles would welcome his son Prince Harry back to the royal duties. Richard Palmer told a media outlet that "I'm sure the king would welcome them back," adding that "I mean, he's quite keen to heal that family rift."

King Charles's latest move has indicated that he won't support any such decision that could separate Prince harry from his wife Meghan Markle.