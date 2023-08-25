Britney Spears finds love in criminal housekeeper after Sam Asghari divorce

Britney Spears has seemingly found her new love after divorcing Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has seemingly found her new man after the singer was spotted getting close to one of her former staff members who was said to have a criminal background.

According to Page Six, photos of the Toxic hitmaker emerged in which she was seen getting close to her housekeeper named Paul Richard Soliz.

A source told the publication that the 37-year-old was hired for the singer in order to "clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash."

However, the source, who claimed to know the ins and outs of the matter, said that the musician was getting increasingly close with the ex-worker adding, "I'm concerned."

To matters worse, the source said that the housekeeper was hired without prior background checks, which as per the publication, has revealed a criminal past.

As per his records, he was charged with multiple misdemeanors and felony.

In April 2014, records show that he was handed one count of disturbing the peace.

He was also slapped with a child endangerment charge which was later dismissed following a plea negotiation.

Later on in 2016, Soliz was caught driving without a license.

His most latest trouble with the police when he was convicted with a firearm possession charge in December 2022, a time when he was already working for the singer.