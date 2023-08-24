Harry Styles spotted after PDA-filled outing with new love interest Taylor Russell

Harry Styles made his first public appearance after his PDA-filled outing with new love interest Taylor Russell.

Harry appeared in high spirits as he was accompanied by his friend James Corden as they stepped out together in London on Wednesday evening.

The duo have been friends for years, however, they are now able to spend more time together since TV presenter James, 45, moved back home after living in Los Angeles since 2015.

The pair's bromance continued to blossom as the two met up for a bike ride around the city before heading to Marylebone to do some grocery shopping at Bayley and Sage store.

The stars both kept it casual for the evening as they were snapped walking down the street with their purchases.

It comes as Harry, 29, is finally taking time off after the two-year run of his 169 date Love On Tour shows came to an end in July.

The pair struck up a friendship after the former One Direction member shot to fame on X Factor in 2010.

Earlier this month the two were pictured together as they both attended actress Taylor Russel's new play The Effect at the National Theatre.

The Watermelon Sugar singer is rumoured to be dating the actress and he couldn't keep his hands off her throughout the evening.



