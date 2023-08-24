North West looks 'excited' as she recreates father Kanye early career look

North West is recreating father Kanye West’s early career look during a trip to Tokyo.

Exploring the vibrant streets of Tokyo, the 10-year-old is accompanied by her mother Kim Kardashian, and a group of close pals on this exciting adventure.

Adding her flair to the online world, North took the TikTok stage, where she flawlessly synced her lip movements to a fast-paced rendition of Estelle's American Boy, a hit single that notably features a rap verse by none other than Kanye, who happens to be 45.

Her wardrobe choice became an instant buzz, as she rocked a combination of navy blue and orange in her long-sleeved polo shirt – a nod to the iconic Ralph Lauren top her father Kanye donned during the promotional spree of his 2004 masterpiece, The College Dropout.

Infusing even more authenticity into her throwback ensemble, North complemented her look with a crisp white top and an elegantly extended gold chain, mirroring her father's distinct style down to the last detail.

Kanye wore the original look during an appearance on MTV's show Total Request Live, known as TRL.

It's not the first time North has channelled her famous father as she previously used the TikTok FX makeup to turn herself into him for a fun clip while a friend made herself look like Kim.