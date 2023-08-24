Matthew McConaughey's bad boy image is NOT real: 'He doesn't even smoke'

file footage

Matthew McConaughey’s wife is laying bare the many layers of the actor’s personality.



During an appearance on the latest episode of Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast, Camila Alves revealed the Interstellar star is anything but what the media portrays him to be.

The entrepreneur especially pointed out his bad boy persona the media established of him during the noughties.

"When we first start dating, it was this image of Matthew of getting high, laid back, no shirt, whatever," she explained. "Which I'm like, 'The guy doesn't even smoke. What is this vision coming from?'"

Aves went on to share that McConaughey shares many traits with his mom, Kay, including discipline, punctuality, and organization.

"He's actually the opposite, and he's like his mom," she said. "She's very organized, very minimalistic, very on time, very prepared, and he gets a lot of those traits from her."

Discussing her mother-in-law, the model revealed she wasn’t easy on her when Aves first started dating the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star.

“She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me,” the model recalled.

However, following a brief back and forth, Aves was successful in establishing the “most amazing” relationship with Kay.

“I have so much respect for her. She has so much respect for me," she gushed.

Camila and Matthew have been married for over a decade and are parents to three children together.