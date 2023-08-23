Meghan Markle, Prince Harry use secrete language to communicate

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who are said to be more affectionate with each other in public, use "secret signals" to communicate their feelings for one another.

"Meghan and Harry together we see prolonged eye contact, holding hands, physical contact - all signs of a genuine connection and deep rapport between them," claimed body language analyst Darren Stanton while speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots.

Meghan is seen placing her hand on Harry's lower back when the two are out together, which is according to the expert, is a comforting gesture and a move she makes to show Harry her support.

The Duke and Duchess even tend to have secret signs with each other to signal actions, according to Stanton.

She went on explaining: "Meghan will put her hand on his elbow if she wants to leave a certain situation. If Harry is talking, when Meghan does this his foot position will change indicating he is stepping away from the conversation and moving direction.



"The main one between the two is eye contact, there is a certain look that Meghan gives him when she wants to show her support and check-in to see how Harry is feeling."