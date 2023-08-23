Jennifer Aniston explains why she loathed ‘auditions’

Jennifer Aniston has recently explained why she loathes “auditioning” in a new interview.



Speaking to Wall Street Journal magazine, Aniston revealed that she usually “got too nervous to audition for any show especially the NBC sitcom, Friends, where the actress played the role of iconic Rachel Greene.

“I wasn't very good at it,” said the 54-year-old.

Aniston explained, “I really wanted it really badly and I walked into the audition and there were so many girls, and I remember just thinking, ‘Oh boy’.”

“I just gave it my all and came home and I think it was about that day. It was by two o'clock that same day I got the job,” shared the Horrible Bosses actress.

Moreover, Aniston opened up that she kept only items as souvenirs from the set of her hit show that ended in 2004 after completing 10 seasons.

“A pair of Rachel’s red loafers and one of Monica Geller’s (Courteney Cox) floral frocks, both of which I still wear to this day,” admitted the Derailed actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston also discussed about her absolute favourite red carpet gown which she donned in 2010 at the Golden Globe Awards.

It was the black Valentino couture gown featuring a thigh-high slit, as the Bruce Almighty actress stated, “It's beautiful. They've since remade it for me because I can't find the original.”

Meanwhile, Aniston also mentioned that her longtime friend and Murder Mystery 2 costar Adam Sandler as well as his wife of 20 years, Jackie, often send her flowers on Mother's Day every year.