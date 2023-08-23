Kanye West believes 'God sent him to be the next president'

Kanye West is reportedly convinced that his is set to be the next president

Even in the face of public scrutiny, Kanye West has not backed down from his plans of running for president.

According to The US Sun, the Donda rapper is still ‘100 percent’ focused on his plans to run for the 2024 campaign and believed that it is his divine calling.

West, who has currently been vacationing in Italy with Censori, has plans to work on his campaign trail once he returns to the US.

The musician took his first try for presidency in 2020 in which he shelled out more than $12.4 million from his own pocket only for it to become a failure.

While he has yet to formalise the process, in 2020 he filed with the Federal Election Commission as a presidential candidate under the name 'The Birthday Party'.

He said that the reason behind making his own party was "when we win, it's everybody's birthday" adding that his presidential campaign was a service to God.

"He believes with Christ at the center, focusing on farming, technology, and sustainable living is the only way to save mankind," the source said.



Whilst the rapper plans for his return presidential run, he brought on Censori to help him in his financial decisions by allotting her special power of attorney.

He also teamed up with questionable American Apparel founder, Dov Charney to get his Yeezy brand off the ground.

"He's brought in Dov to help run Yeezy, and has given Bianca a lot of responsibility so he can focus on his 2024 presidential campaign," the source said.

"Ye believes he's the next president because God sent him to be a vessel to bridge freedom, equality, healthy living, and economic growth to all generations.

The source elaborated that West plans on doing things differently in comparison to his previous campaign, which he was running against Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

"Unlike his last campaign, this one is structured and will be well-executed in the upcoming months."

"Ye has sold more shoes than the popular vote in American elections.

"He believes he can reach the necessary voters to secure the 2024 election."