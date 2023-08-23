Justin Bieber excludes Scooter Braun first time in 16 years while making new music

Justin Bieber just might sowing the seeds for a split from longtime manager Scooter Braun in the future, as begins work on new music.

According to sources cited by People Magazine, while the musician is “still managed” by Braun, the two have not spoken to each other for almost a year.

In the past week, reports had emerged that the Peaches singer, 29, has parted ways with Braun. However, their reps refuted the claims. Bieber was signed by Braun at 13 years old when the music manager and executive discovered him on YouTube.

Now, it has come to light that in 16 years of making music, Bieber is working on new music without having his longtime manager by his side.

“Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record,” the insider revealed to the outlet. “The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

Previously, a report by Page Six claimed that while Bieber and Braun have not split, “there are issues” between them. A source shared that the two have signed a new deal together, which may be the reason why Braun is no longer involved in Bieber’s music.

Braun, 42, has been long known for his rift with Taylor Swift as he bought her music catalogue released before 2017. As a result of this, Swift has been rerecording her albums.

Moreover, on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Ariana Grande had parted ways with Braun after 10 years. A day later, it was revealed that Demi Lovato also ended her professional ties with the talent manager after four years.