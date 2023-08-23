Tom Brady celebrates ex Bridget Moynahan’s son on 16th birthday

Tom Brady considers himself “blessed” to have his eldest son Jack.



The retired NFL player posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Tuesday to mark the 16th milestone birthday of his oldest child.

“16 years of joy with the (sweetest, kindest, most loving etc etc) son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for,” Brady captioned a carousel of photos.

“You have changed our lives since the day you were born and every day since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you and is lucky to have you in their life,” he continued.

The 46-year-old athlete joked that he expects to be "off the road" when Jack gets his learner's permit and revealed that his "next step" is to earn one.

For Jack's big day, Moynahan, 52, has not yet posted anything online.



When the Blue Bloods actress gave birth to their kid in August 2007, she and Brady had already split up.

At the time, Gisele Bündchen and Brady were a couple, and the supermodel accepted Jack as her "bonus" child.

In an Instagram Story post from March 2020, she described her stepmother role as "a blessing in my life." “I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.”

Since their divorce, 43-year-olds Brady and Bündchen, who have two children together—13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian—have called it quits.