Meghan Markle's friend Serena Williams gives birth to baby number 2

Meghan Markle's friend Serena Williams has welcomed her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.



Serena Williams shared the delightful news with fans with a TikTok on Tuesday, showing her get up from a table and leaving the frame before returning with the little bundle of joy.

The sport star, who earlier this month announced the gender of her baby, shared a sweet clip of herself, husband and daughter Olympia, five, with newborn Adira, captioned: 'Welcome my beautiful angel'. Serena's baby girl's name means 'noble, majestic, mighty and powerful'

In the clip, Alexis and Olympia look happy as can be, with big sis adorably giving baby Adira River a kiss on the forehead.

Some social media accounts also posted about the the newborn girl and her happy and healthy mama.

"Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter, I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."

Tennis superstar Serena shared she was having another daughter at a lavish gender reveal just a few weeks ago, and now that Adira is here. Meghan Markle has also reportedly sent good wishes to Serena.

The Duchess and Serena first met at the Super Bowl in 2010; after crossing paths again in 2014, the two hit it off "immediately" and have been close since.

From Meghan's travels to watch the Grand Slam champ's tennis tournaments and Serena's attendance at Meghan's royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, the two always find time to cheer each other on despite their respectively busy schedules.

Meghan once said about the tennis star: "She will be an amazing mom. The very best, because she is so attuned to balancing strength and sensitivity."