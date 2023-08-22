Jennifer Aniston can ‘try almost anything’ for ‘young-look’, even WEIRD ‘salmon’ facial

Jennifer Aniston can do “anything” to look young.



Jennifer Aniston, who posed for The Wall Street Journal cover on Tuesday, acknowledged that she will “try almost anything” to look young, including using a skin care product containing an odd ingredient.

The Morning Show actress admitted that she was interested when an aesthetician recommended a salmon-sperm facial. “First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’” 54-year-old Aniston recalled.

Aniston tried the unusual addition, but she was not sure if it worked.

The newest must-have ingredient for Korean beauty, salmon sperm is now being sold at medical spas and claims to increase collagen production, speed up cell turnover, and reduce pigmentation and inflammation.

According to the Friends star, weekly anti-ageing peptide injections are "the new foundation of youth" and "I do think that's the future."

Peptides are not just injected; Aniston also drinks them.

As Chief Creative Officer for Vital Proteins, the Just Go With It actress revealed to the company that her "go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie."

Over the years, Jen has been transparent about her anti-ageing treatments; she previously admitted she attempted Botox but didn't persist with it.

Jennifer told InStyle in 2014, “I believe in ‘no-tox.’ It absolutely distorts people’s faces and you end up actually having the opposite effect. You look older, in my opinion, when you can’t move and don’t let your natural expressions have their way.”