Drew Barrymore and Renee Rapp praised for maintaining ‘poise’ at a scary event in NYC

Drew Barrymore has recently made headlines after she was seen rushing off the stage in New York City on Monday.



Barrymore was interviewing the actor and singer, Reneé Rapp for her debut album, Snow Angel, when some anonymous individual approached to the stage.

In a video that went viral on social media, a person could be seen screaming the Never Been Kissed actress's name for attention.

After he crashed the interview, the security guards surrounded Barrymore and Rapp and took them away from the stage.

A witness from the event spoke to Insider, saying, “At first I thought it was a planned guest because Drew was so warm and excited to see him.”

“But then we saw Reneé kick into protective mode. Then he said his name and started to get more aggressive so we all realised something was off,” shared the audience member.

However, Rapp and Barrymore resumed their discussion while the Charlie’s Angels star appreciated the singer for being “vigilant”.

“Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it's that level of protectiveness. That went full 'Bodyguard.' You are my Kevin Costner,” added Barrymore.

Meanwhile, Rapp gushed over the Music And Lyrics actress for maintaining her “cool” in the chaos.

Another person also told the outlet that both Barrymore and Rapp were “very calm and poised” which eventually “set the tone for the auditorium”.