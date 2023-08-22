‘Frasier’ return gets Premiere Date at Paramount+, First Two Episodes set to Air on CBS

Frasier revival sets a premiere date.



The debut date for Paramount+'s Frasier comeback has been determined.

The first two episodes of the much-loved sitcom's return will air on Paramount+ on October 12 in the United States and Canada and on October 13 in all other countries.

The first two episodes will also be broadcast on CBS on October 17 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT. There are 10 episodes in the new season.

A teaser containing a new clip of series star Kelsey Grammer singing "Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs," the show's theme song, has also been published by Paramount+.

Per the official synopsis of the show, “the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil. Frasier has re-entered the building!”

In addition to Grammer, other cast members include Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son Freddy, Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's former college friend turned university professor Alan, Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's associate and head of the university's psychology department, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy's roommate Eve, and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew David.

Dr Lilith Sternin will once again be played by Bebe Neuwirth in a guest appearance in one of the episodes.

Along with acting, Grammer also executive produces. As authors and executive producers, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon of Grammnet NH Productions are joined by Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris.

The show is made by Grammnet NH Productions in collaboration with CBS Studios. The first two episodes were directed by James Burrows. Outside of the Paramount+ markets, the series is released by Paramount Global Content Distribution.



Watch the teaser for Frasier revival below:



