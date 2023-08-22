Sandra Bullock to say goodbye Bryan Randall where they fell in love

Sandra Bullock is reportedly planning to scatter her partner's ashes at sea off the island where they exchanged vows.

Bryan died on August 5, at the age of 57, after being diagnosed with the neurological disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) three years ago. His family announced his death.

Bryan's family said in a statement earlier this month: "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, [he] passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request."

According to the Daily Mail, Sandra is considering returning to the Three Bees villa compound in the Bahamas to disperse Bryan's ashes in the water. The couple is alleged to have paid multiple visits.

A source said: "The place was just so special to them both. They would take over the entire island so they could just be themselves." It was added that they shared "some of their happiest times" there alongside their family and friends.

The source resumed by telling the outlet that the couple would visit the island "for weeks at a time". The source further commented: "It holds a lot of meaning and it just makes sense for that to be where she says goodbye to him."

Sandra and Bryan exchanged 'vows' on New Year's Eve 2017 at the Harbour Island resort. The ceremony, which was seen by family and friends, is claimed to have been done to "kind of seal the deal," despite Sandra previously stating that she did not feel compelled to marry.

According to the magazine, a source revealed that the couple, who began dating in 2015, thought the island's beach was "magical." It also shared images of Sandra and Bryan, which were allegedly taken on the island.