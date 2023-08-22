Sam Asghari serves Britney Spears as 'therapist and nurse' in marriage

According to an insider, Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari acted as her "nurse and therapist" during their marriage and felt "ill-equipped" to handle her concerns.



Sam, 29, filed for divorce from Britney, 41, barely 14 months after they married.

An insider close to the split couple claimed: "The truth is that Sam has been like a psychiatrist to her and has effectively been her therapist helping her after she got out of the grasp of her father."

Britney's conservatorship terminated on November 12, 2021, and on June 9, 2022, she married Sam.

The source remarked: "Sam has helped her maneuver the real world and that has not been easy.

“Britney has tried to get back to regular life with Sam as her nurse and maid and therapist, but he is not equipped to do that."

“The relationship turned into a ticking time bomb," the source claimed, and concluded: "Sam was a leveling influence that helped end her conservatorship, so I think the waters ahead without him in the frame will be rough.”

A source previously told The U.S. Sun: "Britney and Sam's relationship has been a rollercoaster from the start."

The insider claimed: “Even on their wedding night - obviously they were meant to spend the night together - but instead Britney went to the Four Seasons in Westlake Village and spent the night with her gay best friend and manager Cade Hudson rather than Sam."

“That immediately started off the marriage on a problematic note," the source remarked.

The insider explained: "Britney has been telling people she wanted another baby and to start a family with Sam."

The Toxic singer with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, share two sons, Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17.

Kevin and Britney were separated in 2007.