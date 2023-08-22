Rihanna focuses on motherhood as family feels ‘complete’ with second baby

Rihanna is revelling in joy of motherhood as she welcomes her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

The singer, who shares 15-month-old RZA with Praise the Lord rapper, “feels her family is now complete,” a source told People Magazine.

The Grammy-winning musician, 35, who announced her second pregnancy during her halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVII in February, “loves being a mom” and “it’s something she’s always wanted.”

The insider told the outlet, “She loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment.”

When the Diamonds singer welcomed her first born, RZA Athleston Mayers, with Fashion Killa rapper, she gushed about the change she felt within herself.

During her interview with the British Vogue in November 2022, she got candid about experiencing being a first-time mom. She dubbed it as “legendary.”

“You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna told the outlet.

“You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … because it doesn’t matter.”

Of her then new-born son, she added “no matter what you're doing or what you're feeling, when he smiles at you, everything else goes away.”