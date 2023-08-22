Taylor Swift lookalike calls out 'bullies' Swifties after pulling off 'horrific' prank

A Taylor Swift look-alike is swearing off impersonating the singer forever.
Ashley Leechin is a 30-year-old TikTok star, who gained prominence on the video platform for sharing an uncanny resemblance with the Grammy winner.
Most recently, she made headlines for conducting a “social experiment” for a YouTube video with Vic In the Game, in which she donned large sunglasses and Swift’s signature red lipstick and went out accompanied by bodyguards to experience the life of a high-profile celebrity.
While the content creator praised the “positive experience” she had with in-person Swifties at their interactions, Leechin also addressed the backlash she received for performing the stunt at the same time as the fandom sparked distaste for swarming Jack Antonoff’s wedding venue in New Jersey, where the Lover singer was in attendance.
"I don't follow Taylor's every move," the social media star said, "so with everything that happened, I was definitely late finding out a lot of that stuff."
"There's a difference between a Taylor Swift fan—you can love her music, you can love her as a person, you can look up to her—and then there are Swifties," she shared on TikTok. "They are completely two different groups."
Ashley went on to request the fandom to avoid bullying her friends for participating in the stunt, noting bullying “seems to be an okay thing to do in the ‘swiftie' fandom.”
In the end, she accused Swifties of being “possessive” over the artist, branding it a “dangerous” phenomenon.
She also opened up about her struggles to fit into the narrative of a Swiftie, sharing, "If you don't fit exactly what they want you to look like, to talk like, they're not going to accept you."
