Kanye West's 'wife' Bianca Censori bold fashion choice takes Italy by storm

In an unconventional display of fashion, Kanye West's 'wife' Bianca Censori raised eyebrows during her outing with the rapper in Italy on Sunday after the beauty ignited fury in the country for 'going around virtually naked.'

The Australian architect, 28, went braless in a plunging bodycon nude top paired with racy leggings which hugged her posterior as she shopped with West, 46.

The beauty appeared naked in the jaw-dropping top which hugged her ample cleavage and trim waist.

The skintight leggings revealed her hourglass curves, with the star adding height with white stiletto heels.

Her hair was elegantly slicked back, allowing her smoky eye makeup and taupe lipstick to take center stage. Despite the scorching 94-degree heat in Tuscany, Kanye opted for a more covered-up look, sporting a black snood and loose-fitting jacket and trousers. Remarkably, he walked along in just a pair of black socks, eschewing shoes

Meanwhile, mortified Italians have slammed Bianca for wearing extremely revealing outfits during the couple's visit to the European nation.

Bianca arrived in Italy with Kanye earlier this month and has stepped out on several occasions with her bare breasts clearly visible beneath see-through mesh outfits.