Jennifer Lopez teases new song with rare Ben Affleck photo on first anniversary

Jennifer Lopez marked her first wedding anniversary with husband Ben Affleck with a rare photo from their ceremony.

The pair had tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas wedding just two months on July 17, 2022, after they announced their engagement to the world, which was attended by the couple’s blended family.

Affleck shares three children together with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. Meanwhile, Lopez shares 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Then, the couple held a second three-day extravagant wedding ceremony at Affleck’s sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

The On the Floor singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a loved-up photo of the two as the Batman actor carried his new bride in his arms.

In the caption, the singer teased the lyrics of an upcoming song dedicated to her beau, “One year ago today, she began.

“Dear Ben/ Sitting here alone/ Looking at my ring ring/ Feeling overwhelmed/ It makes me wanna sing sing/ How did we end up here/ Without a rewind/ Oh my/ This is my life…”

JLo announced in November last year that she will be releasing a sequel of her 2002’s This Is Me… Then, which consisted of many hits. Her new album will be called This Is Me… Now.

The major thing both albums have in common is Affleck, who had been in a relationship with the singer when the first album came out, inspiring the song, Dear Ben.

The pair broke up two years later but rekindled their romance a decade later in 2022 after they both got out of their long-time marriages.

Now, Lopez has shared that the new album will contain Dear Ben Part 2.