Dwayne Johnson shares support amid Maui fires and Hurricane Hilary

Dwayne Johnson sent a message of support and solidarity in the wake of the incoming Hurricane Hilary which is followed by the devastating fires of Maui.

The Rock took to his Instagram on Sunday to show his support to “our Hawaiian Islands back home, our Hawaiian people, our Polynesian people,” as they rebuild their Lahaina town, following the tragic fires that destroyed homes and claimed over 100 lives.

“As hard as it is right now, as challenging as it is right now, as heartbreaking as it is right now, we have to stay together, because this, no doubt, is the thing that is going to make us stronger,” he said in the video message.

Johnson, 51, thanked everyone across the world who has been sending their support to the community in the form of ‘uplifting’ prayers and resources.

He captioned the video, “All my love & strength back home to Hawaii as our Maui community grieves, yet still staying so strong in the spirit of resilience and mana,” he wrote. “We come together. We overcome. That’s who we are as a culture and what we do.”



He added, “And to our kanaka OG’s and community/cultural leaders — I love you and thank you for leading the way. Guiding us as we anchor our mission of making sure that even in the wake of such destruction and heartbreak — our Hawaiian land, forever stays in the hands of our Polynesian people.”

In the video, he also sent support for those in Southern California as the region is hit by Hurricane Hilary.

“In the meantime, we’re in Southern California,” he continued. “We’re trying to get ready and prepare as best we can for this crazy storm that's getting ready to hit us. So, everybody here in California -- Southern California – be prepared and stay strong. And to everybody back home, I love you. Stay strong.”

In the comments, fellow actor Jason Momoa wrote, "And this earthquake. It’s Crazy."