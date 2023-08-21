Lucy Hale is down to return to Pretty Little Liars universe: 'That would be fun'

Lucy Hale appeared in Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2016

Lucy Hale is ready to go back to her roots.

In an interview with TVLine, the Hating Game actress expressed her views on the spin-off of Pretty Little Liars, weighing on the potential return of her character Aria Montgomery.

The PLL franchise was revived in 2022 following the release of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School last year, after the original show ended in 2016.

The final episode of season 1 of the 2022 series touched on the return of Hale’s character after it was revealed that Imogen’s, played by Bailee Madison, child was going to be adopted by Aria and Ezra Fitz, played by Ian Harding in the original series.

While there hasn’t been a word on the second season of the mystery drama, the 34-year-old actress is all prepped to follow it to its end.

"I love it. I'm happy to know that Aria and Ezra are still kicking it. That's great. Team Aria and Ezra all the way,” she shared with the outlet.

"Would I be open to a cameo? Yeah, definitely," Hale revealed. "I think that would be fun. I'm so happy that that show is doing well, and I can't wait to see the second season. I love that they're kind of doing different themes per season."

Season 2 of Pretty Little Liars’ spin-off was confirmed by Max in April, with an announcement that the production was underway.

However, plans came to naught in the wake of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.