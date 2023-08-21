Harry Styles NOT performing Super Bowl halftime show, frontrunners revealed

Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus

The list of potential stars performing at the Super Bowl Halftime 2024 is being tapered off.

According to HITS Daily Double, insiders revealed Harry Styles performing at the big-scale show next year is “less than zero,” and Miley Cyrus is not in the mix either.

Instead, Taylor Swift, who has been breaking records left and right, is allegedly a “solid choice” to bring in the crowd at the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, “others on the short list of rumored acts include Jack Harlow and Bad Bunny,” however, the sources noted the names are still very much unsubstantiated.

Most recently, Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in February this year, during which she also revealed her second pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky.

It was also reported earlier this month that the Fenty Beauty mogul has already given birth to her second child, a girl.

Moreover, when Ed Sheeran was asked about potentially performing for the Super Bowl if provided the opportunity, to which he declared, “I think that would be the only way I would do it is if I were joining someone else.”

“I think it’s an American thing. I don’t have pizazz,” Sheeran explained.