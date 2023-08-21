Keanu Reeves rumored to star in Death Stranding 2 alongside Norman Reedus

Keanu Reeves last appeared in John Wick: Chapter 4 earlier this year

The latest update from the creator of the acclaimed game Death Stranding Hideo Kojima has sent fans expecting a big surprise in the upcoming version.

The developer took to Instagram Saturday to show off Norman Reedus hanging out with Keanu Reeves, sparking speculations that the John Wick star will appear in Death Stranding 2.

The carousel of photos featured images of Reeves and Reedus hanging out in a desert, surrounded by bikes and other people.

Kojima cleverly chose not to caption the post, in an attempt to keep fans guessing on all the potential prospects.



“No [expletive] way. Is Keanu getting a DS2 cameo? This is gonna be the greatest game of all time!” enthused one fan in the comment section.

“This would be too epic for ds2,” another suggested, while a third stated: “Johnny silverhand and sam bridge in new game project kojima? Gonna be lit.”

It’s unclear if the pair are actually going to star together in the upcoming show; judging from their attires and surroundings, it could just be Reeves and Reedus riding motorcycles in the open space.

The aforementioned speculation is corroborated by their passion for bikes, with Norman having hosted an AMC show about the vehicles and Keanu co-founding Arch Motorcycle.

This is also not the first time the Matrix star has visited Kojima. In 2019, the actor sparked similar speculations about starring in one of the games at Kojima Productions, after visiting the game creator.