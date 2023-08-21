Emily Ratajkowski turns up the heat in skimpy outfit

Emily Ratajkowski left fans awe-struck as she dropped a set of sizzling bikini photos on Instagram snaps Sunday.

The model, 32, has taken bikini season to a very sexy new level as she flashed her cleavage and toned frame in a black and red patterned two-piece from her swimwear line, Inamorata.

Emily made sure all eyes were on her as she posed from all angles in her kitchen for the steamy photoshoot.

The Gone Girl alumna left her brunette tresses down in a glamorous blowdry and opted for a bronzed makeup look.

The brunette beauty is no stranger to an alluring photoshoot as she recently was seen in an All Stars Victoria's Secret Icon campaign.

Just last week, Ratajkowski joined the likes of Gisele Bundchen and Hailey Bieber to model 'The Icon' bra.

Emily rose to fame after she appeared in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines music video ten years ago.

She began her modeling career as a teenager growing up in Encinitas, California as the only child of an art teacher father, and a writer mother.

Ratajkowski's debut book of essays, titled My Body, made her a New York Times bestselling author in 2021.