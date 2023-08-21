Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone steps outside in style

Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone looked nothing short of a vision in her recent public appearance on Saturday in New York City.
The actress and model, 26, was seen walking with a female friend around the SoHo neighborhood in Lower Manhattan.
During the outing, the two friends appeared animated and laughing as they were discussing something.
As the duo were crossing the street, Morrone threw her hands up in the air as she was trying to explain something to her friend.
Along with being a successful actress, Morrone is also the girlfriend of Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.
The age-gap couple dated from late 2017 to August 2022 and a year after the breakup, Morrone is embracing the single life.
She recently returned to NYC after enjoying a month-long adventure in Italy with her friends.
Gal Gadot dishes out details about injuries she received while filming Heart of Stone
King Charles III gives big statement as England's Lionesses loses to Spain 1-0 in Women's World Cup 2023 final
Bruce Willis steps away from acting earlier this year after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia
Tours near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home will reportedly disturb the couple's peace
Proud Prince William congratulates rival Spain on defeating England in WWC 2023 final
Celine Dion is living with her sister as her health weakens, per media report