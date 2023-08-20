Prince Harry gets hair transplant?: Duke's new look causes online stir

Prince William's younger brother Prince Harry's new look has caused quite the online stir, with fans sharing their thoughts on the Duke's new haircut.

King Charles III's younger son's surprising hairstyle forced royal fans and onlookers to believe different theories ranging from a potential wig, hair-transplant, dye-job or even a body-double.

The Duke of Sussex's online photos have set tongues wagging, with many speculating Meghan's hubby has got a hair transplant.



In some photos, the father-of-two has shown his luscious ginger locks to have been thinning in recent years, leaving fans baffled as some spotted the vast difference in colour between two images taken mere days apart.



last week, Harry was photographed playing polo in Singapore, with his hair looking much thinner in volume and lighter in colour. This was then starkly contrasted from a photo-op involving the Duke of Sussex as he promoted the American mental health tech start-up 'Better Up'.

The Duke is the chief impact office for the business, and as such his headshot has been added to their website, which features an entire profile page dedicated to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father Harry.



The photo shows the Duke having a much darker head of hair, verging on auburn, whilst the top of his head looks much fuller than usual. When this image was taken is unclear, however there is a clear difference between the hairstyles on show on Harry's head in either image.

There were also online discussions about William's look, who lost his hairs at early age, giving fans a strong reason to believe that Harry's quite concerned with his hairs.