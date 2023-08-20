Ron Cephas Jones dead: This Is Us star was 66

Ron Cephas Jones received a heart transplant in 2020

Ron Cephas Jones, renowned for his role as William Hill on This Is Us, has passed away. He was 66.

According to the actor’s rep, Jones was suffering from a “long-standing pulmonary issue,” which also became the cause of his demise, reported via People.

In the statement, the spokesperson for Jones acknowledged his “warmth,” “beauty,” “generosity,” “kindness,” and “heart,” felt by everyone who knew him either personally or on a professional spectrum.

“He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career,” the statement continued, “including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

He also won two Emmy awards for his performance in This Is Us. Jones is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.

In the NBC show, the late actor played the birth father of Randall Pearson, played by Sterling K. Brown.

Jones frequently touched upon his pulmonary-related health issues. In 2021, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star revealed he received a double lung transplant to combat a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Besides This Is Us, the actor’s credits include Mr. Robot (2015-2016), The Get Down (2016-2017), Luke Cage (2016-2018), Looking For Alaska (2019), and Truth Be Told (2019-2023).