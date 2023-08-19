Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' ex, accused of harassment at gym

Former gym member Ashley Franke accuses Sam Asghari of se***l abuse.

Sam Asghari is accused by a woman with allegations against him, as reported by aceshowbiz amid the ongoing divorce proceedings between Sam Asghari and singer Britney Spears.

The gym member, identified as Ashley Franke, believes that Sam Asghari was the one who betrayed Britney first.

Ashley Franke has made several claims against Sam Asghari. She alleges that while she was a member at Royal Personal Training, where Sam works as one of the trainers, she experienced se***l harassment from him.

Serious Claims: Ashley Franke accuses Sam Asghari of se***a harassment and infidelity.

She went on to reveal her personal connection to Sam, stating, "he was one of my personal trainers & friend when I trained at RPT in Beverly Hills. He was cheating on her the whole time he was dating her, and when they got married.

I should just send the screenshots of his snapchats to Britney's lawyer. In fact, I most definitely will."

In defense of Britney Spears, Ashley emphasized, "That girl's been through enough. He used that poor girl.

Ashley Franke calls out Sam Asghari's intentions.

Now he's trying to blackmail her out of the prenup - what a D**k #leavebritneyalone."

"He set his intentions on being famous when he started dating her. He was dishonest with her from the beginning and used to laugh about it with his clients at the gym."

Ashley urged other women who may have had similar experiences with Sam to share their truths and be honest about their encounters with him.

Woman who knew Sam Asghari speaks out: Allegations of Britney's cheating 'absurd,' urges honesty.

She stressed, "I personally never hooked up with Sam. Never responded to any of his unsolicited pictures or in person when he would ask if I wanted to hook up with him in the showers at the gym. Sorry Sam, you're not my type."