Madonna rings in 65th birthday with newfound love for life after health scare

Madonna celebrated her birthday in Lisbon

Madonna is ringing in her 65th year alongside gratitude and a perfect outfit to go with it.

The Queen of Pop took a trip to Lisbon with her friends and family, marking her birthday earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram Friday, the Hung Up singer posted a compilation of photos and videos from the trip, where she was accompanied by all six of her children: Lourdes Leon, Rocco, David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere.

Madonna debuted various funky outfits in the video as she posed for the camera for some solos, enjoyed a voyage on a boat, went horse riding, enjoyed a candlelight bash, and danced the night away.

“It’s great to be Alive………… ..,” she wrote in the caption. “and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!”

“Im So Grateful,” the songstress enthused. “Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!”



The celebration follows a grueling phase for Madonna after she had to postpone her much-anticipated Celebration tour after developing a “serious bacterial infection” last month.

Days after the manager announced her health condition, Madonna took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note to her followers. “Thank you for your positive energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement,” she wrote.

“I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”