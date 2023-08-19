Joey King teases wedding to fiancé Steven Piet is 'coming up soon'

Joey King and Steven Piet got engaged last year

Joey King can’t wait until her union with fiancé Steven Piet is permanent.

Speaking to Page Six in the wake of her work with Hill’s Pet Nutrition, the Kissing Booth actress gushed about the best part about marrying Piet.

“I can’t wait to just, like, marry Steven. I just love him so much. He’s the best person I know. He’s my best friend,” King enthused.

“So that’s that’s the best part to me… the life that I get after the wedding,” she continued. “Not just the wedding. I get to be married after the wedding to someone that is the coolest and greatest and most gentle and wonderful person I know.”

After meeting on the set of the Hulu miniseries, The Act, in 2019, Piet got down on one knee during a desert getaway with the actress in 2022.

The Bullet Train actress also teased the wedding is “coming up soon,” as she detailed her recent bachelorette party with her girlies in Napa Valley, Calif. that took place in July.

“Everything was planned to the minute. Like, there was no shortage of activities. [We] drank all the wine,” King told the outlet, adding that going to Napa has always been “a big dream” of hers over the years.

“Getting so many people that are so important to me, to be able to have a special weekend like that, it’s so rare…. just soaking it all in and really appreciating being around all my faves was so great.”