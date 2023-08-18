Meghan Markle, Prince Harry contact A-listers to make new project a mega hit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making all their efforts to make their new Netflix project a big hit amid stern warnings from experts and historians.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly approached their Hollywood friends to be the part of their upcoming projects as the couple is taking their new series as career-making stuff.

Meghan and Harry have already been warned that they have last chance to save Netflix deal. The couple are aware of the fact that they would lose all the hopes if their new project fails.

Harry and Meghan, according to Hollywood insiders, have made contacts with some singing sensations and megastars, like Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, and some other actors to appear in Invictus Games.

Some royal experts believe that Meghan and Harry's upcoming series will help boost their popularity. However they warned, it's critical that the public reception of "Heart of Invictus" enhances their public image in a positive light."

The commentators warned that they need Heart of Invictus to be a success, warning that it may eat all clean if the documentary creates any new royal drama.

Despite all their controversial stunts, Meghan and Harry are still reportedly scrambling' to save their careers following the recent collapse of their $20 million Spotify deal.

The US-based couple, who ditched the royal duties in 2020 to make career in the Hollywood, have seen their popularity decline in recent months.



Meghan and Harry, who have another Netflix project Heart of Invictus, are now desperate to save their deal, and the Meet Me at the Lake adaptation may be the couple's last project with the streaming platform.

